Illegal accused of rape & murder of a beloved 92-year-old in sanctuary NY

A 21-year-old Guyanese man in the country illegally and protected by sanctuary New York is suspected of raping and murdering a beloved 92-year-old woman. Maria Fuentes died at Jamaica Hospital with a fractured spine, broken ribs, internal hemorrhaging, and tears in her vagina.

She was known to go out to feed the cats. She was a very sweet elderly lady.

New York refused to hand the accused over to ICE.

Read This Absurdly Disgusting Excuse

Reeaz Khan said he came upon her on the sidewalk and his pants happened to fall down, and his penis happened to end up near her vagina.

Prosecutors say he gave conflicting accounts of what happened to detectives once he was taken into custody. At one point, he bizarrely claimed he fell down, his belt buckle broke, and “his pants fell down, and his penis fell near her vagina. But he did not have intercourse with her,” according to the criminal complaint against him.

Khan later told officials he did lift her skirt up and tried to put his penis inside of her and “did not know what came over him,” according to the complaint.

What a moron.

“As I walked down the sidewalk, I saw someone, a lady on the floor to the side of me,” Khan told the New York Daily News of the sexual assault and murder. “I should have kept walking and just not helped but it’s in my heart to help.”

The truth is very different from what he said, unsurprisingly.

The Daily News reports that “prosecutors say he was caught on surveillance video approaching Maria Fuertes from behind while she was still standing, checking a pile of garbage bags for returnable empties on 127th St. in South Richmond Hill just after midnight Jan. 6. The video shows them then falling to the ground together, disappearing from view behind a car for four sickening minutes just around the corner from the victim’s home.”

They saw her on the video kicking her legs.

ICE tried to pick him up in November but New York’s lawless sanctuary laws protected him.

PROTECTED BY NEW YORK SANCTUARY LAWS

Khan was previously arrested by the NYPD on charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon in November. The same day he was arrested, ERO deportation officers lodged a detainer with the NYPD, but the detainer was not honored, and Khan was released following his arraignment.

“It is made clear that New York City’s stance against honoring detainers is dangerously flawed. It was a deadly choice to release a man on an active ICE detainer back onto the streets after his first arrest included assault and weapon charges, and he now faces new charges, including murder,” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York.

This is who New York protects. New York politicians are evil.

“I’m crying about this too,” Reeaz Khan, 21, said in an exclusive interview with the Daily News on Rikers Island, where he is being held without bail after being caught on video allegedly initiating the attack.

Worth protecting?

Ahh…should we feel sorry for him now? The guy’s a monster.