Former Vice President Mike Pence’s political advocacy group plans to invest $20 million this year to shape the conservative agenda. They want to follow Pence’s directive to counter populism “unmoored to conservative principles.”

Advancing American Freedom, which Pence launched in 2021, announced Wednesday the creation of the American Solutions Project.

They have three conservative policy priorities. MAGAS likely don’t want Pence reshaping the Republican Party. He’s the failed candidate. They’re doing this as Donald Trump faces a tough battle for the presidency, and Democrats are trying to imprison him.

“Our nation was founded on conservative principles that have stood the test of time. The Constitution and this great American experiment must not be swayed by movements or personalities, but must hold fast to the time-honored principles that have made America strong and prosperous and free,” Pence said in a statement to RealClearPolitics, which first reported on the new effort.

The new project, an outline obtained by The Hill, will have three main objectives.

The first will shape political majorities by creating a policy platform for candidates to embrace “and reverse the Right’s drift toward populism and the Left’s embrace of socialism.”

The second piece is focused on championing conservative legislation and advancing Pence’s policy priorities, which include promoting free trade, limiting government spending, restoring U.S. leadership on the world stage, and confronting China.

The project’s third and final part aims to protect conservative principles, such as limited government.

They plan to spend $20 million to advance their views.

Pence’s campaign offered detailed policy proposals and broke with Trump on support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and on the need to reform entitlement programs.

The funds will fuel the new American Solutions Project, which The Hill reported has three primary objectives.

One is to create a platform that conservative candidates can use to move away from populism while countering what it calls the “embrace of socialism” by the left.

Another is to promote conservative laws and policies that the group says will restore the United States as a global leader, confront China, promote free trade, and limit government spending.

The final objective is to protect the conservative principle of limited government and spending.

The last one sounds good, but they are pushing the hopeless war in Ukraine that is devastating the country and an entire generation of Ukrainians. And what do they mean by confronting China?

Related