FBI Chief Charles McGonigal was an FBI counterintelligence official leading the FBI New York field office when he helped launch the Trump-Russia hoax known as Crossfire Hurricane. He was arrested in January for Russia collusion. This week, he was sentenced.

He violated sanctions levied by Donald Trump, the man he said was a Russian asset.

Charles McGonigal, who retired in 2018, laundered money and violated US sanctions on behalf of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who has ties to the Kremlin. He’s close to Russian President Putin.

“He was indicated earlier this year on charges, including violating US sanctions, conspiracy, and money laundering for working in 2021 with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. The same day, McGonigal was charged in a separate case in Washington for concealing $225,000 he allegedly received from a former Albanian intelligence employee,” says CNN.

McGonigal was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

Manhattan Federal Court Judge Jennifer H. Rearden said McGonigal harmed national security by repeatedly flouting sanctions meant to put economic pressure on Russia to get results without military force. McGonigal was also fined $40,000.

He helped get dirt on another Oligarch for Deripaska. He also tried to remove Deripaska from the sanctions list he had been on since 2018. Deripaska was sanctioned for his actions related to Crimea.

McGonigal is the one who pointed to Mr. Papadoupoulos and his conversation with the Australian ambassador. That conversation was key to building the Russiagate hoax.

McGonigal also tried to investigate Carter Page, an innocent professor. The FBI lied to a FISA court to get a wiretap to spy on Mr. Page. At the time, Page was an adviser to the Trump campaign. The wiretap was intended to spy on the Trump presidential campaign.

