Illegal Aliens Can Say Nothing and Evade Title 42

The Department of Homeland Security is ignoring the court order mandating Title 42 remain in place until the case is decided. Biden’s DHS will circumvent it for family units if the family expresses fear – even nonverbally.

They don’t even have to say a word to get into the country.

As of Sunday night, illegal aliens in “family units” no longer have to say a word to be exempt from Title42. New guidance provided by a DHS source allows illegal aliens to verbally or nonverbally claim a “manifestation of fear.” they can tremble, look nervous, shake a little in lieu of saying anything.

They will then be processed under Title8 or go to USCIS.

We have no idea who these people are. They will destroy the United States. Thank Biden, thank a Democrat.

