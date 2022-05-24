Fanatic Cult Leader Klaus Schwab: “The Future Is Being Built By Us”

On Day 1 of the World Economic Forum, attendees – the global elites – unabashedly flew in on their private gas-guzzling jets to discuss climate change.

WE OF THE WEF WILL BUILD YOUR FUTURE

The day got off to a great start with Hilterian Klaus Schwab sounding dictatorial. “The future is being built by us,” he asserted. During his speech, he pushed for stakeholder capitalism which is a feudalistic form of communism. It’s not capitalism at all unless you consider the elite owning everything and you owning only what they let you have – capitalism.

NEW – Klaus Schwab tells attendees at his World Economic Forum in Davos that “the future is being built by us.” pic.twitter.com/yIqB4jclNd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 23, 2022

THE FANATICAL CULT

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a fanatical political organization with specific global policy goals related to advancing an authoritarian “climate” agenda. Although they claim to

be transparent, they meet behind closed doors by invitation only. What they say in public is bad enough.

For example, on Day 1, a Bill Gates’ protégé, Julie Inman said, “We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere, and everything feels binary when it doesn’t need to be – so I think we’re going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online – from freedom of speech, to be free from online violence. Or the right of data protection, to the right of child dignity.”

Okay, so she wants to control our once free speech even more. She used to work for Twitter by the way.

THE MEDIA IS IN BED WITH THESE FANATICS

Jordan Schachtel at The Dossier wrote that CNN, WSJ, Politico, WaPo, NY Times, Reuters, and Chinese State media, among other news outlets, PARTNERED with the fanatic WEF cult. They are pretending to be neutral reporters of the news. If that were so, they would not partner with a fanatical political organization, but they did.

Avi Yemeni of Rebel News asked a NY Times editor how the public can trust the NYT when they are guests of the fanatical WEF? This is what she said:

I just bumped into the @nytimes Deputy Managing Editor, @RBlumenstein, in Davos. I asked her how is the public supposed to trust the NYT reporting here when she’s an INVITED GUEST of the World Economic Forum. Her response says it all. Go to https://t.co/uvbDgOBC1l for more. pic.twitter.com/vcUyTedApC — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 22, 2022

At the same time, news services they don’t like are accosted, detained, and delayed by the WEF Police.

BREAKING: Detained at Davos pic.twitter.com/H1RdaOebDI — WEF Detainee Poso (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2022

THE PANELS

Panels included: investing in China, averting a global food crisis (partnered with CNN for this), staying the course for climate change, equitable responses to the pandemic (partnering with Politico and focusing on Moderna’s CEO), equitable economic outlook for the US (partnering with the NYT), shaping the future on investing (partnering with Reuters), defining the US (WSJ on stakeholder capitalism).

You can see the complete programme and details on this link. Check out the guest list on this link.

WHAT THEY’RE UP TO

Rebel News sent several reporters and one of their reporters summarizes, talking about a safe digital future to include digital currency.

