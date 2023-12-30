Illegal Aliens in California Will Get Free Healthcare with an Open Border

California is implementing a $2.6 billion plan to give all eligible illegal aliens free healthcare. This is even though they have a $68 billion deficit for the coming fiscal year.

Medi-Cal should provide cheap or free access to American citizens or residents. Gov. Newsom expanded it to cover illegal alien adults aged 19-25 and those over 50.

California will be the first state to provide free health care to all qualified individuals, regardless of immigration status or age, on January 1.

In May, the legislature agreed to full coverage for 700,000 illegal aliens aged 26 to 49.

State Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) calls health care a “human right.” That comes straight out of the UN.

“The expansion was a bad idea when the state’s coffers were flush. Now that California is struggling to make ends meet, using taxpayer money to cover non-citizens is simply irresponsible,” Sally Pipes, a health care policy expert and the president and CEO of the Pacific Research Institute, a California-based think tank, told The New York Post.

“Many on Medi-Cal are already having a hard time finding doctors to treat them because of low reimbursement rates these doctors receive from the government,” Pipes added. “If those on Medi-Cal can find a doctor, they face very long waits for care.”

Eventually, the federal government will have to bail them out. They’re counting on it.

No surprise CA, despite budget deficit, will give illegal immigrants subsidized health care. The question is how and when they’ll get the federal taxpayer to bail them out. NY, IL, and MA want to know. https://t.co/omefOpt2f5 via @foreigndesknews — Simon Hankinson (@WatchfulWaiter1) December 28, 2023

It’s treason. No other way to say it. And now California is going to give illegals free healthcare, but nothing is free, the California taxpayers have to pay for it. The border crisis is the top issue and I want to impeach but can’t get the votes. Would a tax revolt stop it? https://t.co/aVdAMCHxQI — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) December 30, 2023

