James Woods: Listen to Her & Ask Yourself If the 2020 Election Was Honest

This Maine case is absolutely ridiculous. The secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, decided to try, convict, and punish Donald Trump by removing him from the ballot.

Shenna Bellows, a Bidenagent

This incompetent woman has tried and convicted Donald Trump of insurrection unilaterally. He has not even been charged with insurrection by Jack Smith, who threw everything imaginable at him.

Listen to her; she puts a verbal question mark at the end of each sentence. A lot of leftists do that, most notably, the “very credible” Christine Blasey Ford, who attacked Justice Kavanaugh with no evidence and a lot of debunked statements. It makes them sound like children.

Actor James Woods asks, “Listen to her and then ask yourself if the 2020 election was honest.”

You see what they are capable of now. They are out in the open.


