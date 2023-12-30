Reporter Murdered After Exposing Zelensky Family’s $4.85M Villa

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

An Egyptian investigative journalist who exposed the acquisition of a luxury villa by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy’s mother-in-law in El-Gouna has been found dead, according to a report on Friday by El Mostaqbal.

Independent journalist Mohammed Al-Alawi reported on the purchase of the villa for $4.85 million in August by Olga Kiyashko. He had leaked alleged documents to back it up. The report raised questions of corruption and misappropriation of US financial aid to Ukraine by the Zelenskyy family.

Al-Alawi’s body was discovered in the Red Sea city of Hurghada, with fractures and bruises found on the body. The cause of death was due to a cerebral hemorrhage as a result of a severe brain injury. A group of people had beaten him.

The Ukrainian embassy in Egypt said Al-Alawi’s report was untrue, and the owner of El Gouna said it was completely false.

His brother said it was his first big job, and he started receiving a lot of death threats after publication. He added that the police believe it was an assassination by Ukrainian operatives. The police told the family it was Ukrainian Special Forces acting on behalf of Zelensky or another high-ranking official.


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
20 seconds ago

Z is a corrupt thug. No surprise here. Us dumb Americans allow these criminals to steal our money. Joe gets his 10%.

