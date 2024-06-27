Illegal Foreign Murderers in Texas and New York

The suspect in a deadly Texas shooting that killed two workers inside a fast-food restaurant is in custody. He is an illegal alien.

Murder at Chik-Fil-A

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, a 37-year-old citizen of El Salvador, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. He is accused of shooting them on Wednesday at a Texas Chick-fil-A.

“We can confirm that the suspect was taken into custody early this morning,” a spokesperson for Irving Police Department told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning, adding that Mendoza Argueta has an “ICE hold,” with the warrant agency being Immigration and Naturalization Service Dallas/Fort Worth.

Murder of a Grammar School Friend

An illegal foreigner from Honduras murdered his former elementary school classmate in Syracuse, New York. he knew her since childhood, invited her to an Airbnb for her birthday, and killed her. He buried her body in a park.

Sanctuary City Denver is now sending the illegal foreigners they invited into Utah without even telling them.

If the borders were closed, none of this would have happened.

Boston Released This Monster

Law enforcement sources told Bill Melugin that the Haitian migrant who was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl at a migrant hotel outside of Boston in March was released from local custody yesterday after the Plymouth Superior Court gave him a low $500 bond and ignored ICE’s detainer request to hold him. ICE is currently trying to find and arrest this alleged child rapist right now – and if he is wearing any GPS monitor as part of release conditions, the local/state jurisdictions don’t provide any information to ICE due to sanctuary policies in Massachusetts.

As previously reported, Haitian National Cory Alvarez entered the U.S. lawfully via the Biden administration’s controversial CHNV parole program in June 2023. He flew directly into JFK airport – and was supposed to be with a sponsor in New Jersey, but somehow ended up in a migrant hotel in Rockland, MA, where he was arrested for the rape of the teen girl and indicted by a grand jury in May.

