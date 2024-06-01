Illegal Might Have Killed 2 People While the Law was Hunting for Him

Josue Ruben Silva is only 21 years old, and already potentially has two murders to add to his lengthy rap sheet. He has been busted half a dozen times for robbery, theft, and gun charges.

This happened outside a New York City building.

He was sought for a felony warrant at the time of the killings in which one person was wounded and two were killed.

Silva is in this country illegally. By now, you’ve heard Maduro emptied out prisons and mental hospitals and sent them to the border. According to reports, the Venezuelan prisons are half-empty. Maduro is not the only one sending trash as the US commits suicide.

Silva, who skipped out on a Bronx gun case, is also suspected in a series of migrant moped robberies.

“We have no idea who they are, what they’ve done in their own countries, what the plan is for them now that they’re here,” one frustrated law enforcement source told The Post. “Who says they can’t graduate from stealing sunglasses to a double murder?

“But maybe we’re gonna explain all that away too because somebody’s ‘a migrant,’” the source said. “Empathy can’t excuse away a double murder. We have to get our hands around this problem, or it’s going to get its hands around us.”

They’re not migrants. They’re illegal aliens.

Friday’s fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute sparked by a nasty comment to one victim’s gal pal, sources said. That’s all it took to murder two people and try to kill three.

So, am I going to vote for Biden or the person who wants to close the borders but was convicted of sham felonies in Manhattan?

This is our new normal. Thank a Democrat.

THE BILL TO REPEAL SANCTUARY CITY LAWS

Council members Robert Holden (D-Queens) and Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) told The Post they’ll introduce a bill Thursday that would roll back so-called “sanctuary city” laws approved from 2014-2018 under then-Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Some of the laws prohibit the NYPD and Correction and Probation departments from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents unless the cases involve suspected terrorists or serious public safety risks.

They won’t be able to do it. The city is a communist Democrat city now, and Hochul is useless, as is her one-party legislature.

Democrats want the entire country to be like this.

