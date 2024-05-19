Illegal Migrant Shows Her Lack of Gratitude

The lady in the clip below came here from El Salvador and is unhappy with her placement, WHICH SHE IS GETTING AT TAXPAYER EXPENSE. She wants to stay and collect welfare, but she’d like someplace better than Rochester. She says, “It’s very traumatic…Rochester no good.”

She’s high maintenance and offers nothing in return. She should get a job and move. Democrats told her she’d live very well. They’ve given these people coming illegally a sense of entitlement. It’s their human right to sponge off us.

If she is not going to be a productive member of society, she needs to go home. We can’t afford her. We have enough of our own sponges, and no need to import more.

“It’s very traumatic… Rochester no good.” This illegal migrant crossed into the US a year ago with her children. For the first few months, she stayed in a free Manhattan hotel. Now, she was relocated to an apartment in upstate NY. Food/rent is still paid for. It’s still not… pic.twitter.com/2JnU8Mgxy1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2024

Related