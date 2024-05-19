Scott Adams on the Greatest Story in the Last 20 Years

M DOWLING
Scott Adams brought up a great point. Elon Musk fired most of his staff with no impact on the product. Musk dumped the waste and the socialist whiners who pushed censorship and DEI. He calls it the “greatest story in the last 20 years.”

Watch:

This is what President Milei is doing in Argentina. He slashed government waste and the useless socialists. Before you cast your vote for Biden, remember that some of the worst people in the country want him back into office, including Jared Bernstein, his top economic advisor who has made the economy into an agency of social workers.

Rejecting socialism:


