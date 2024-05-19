Scott Adams on the Greatest Story in the Last 20 Years

Scott Adams brought up a great point. Elon Musk fired most of his staff with no impact on the product. Musk dumped the waste and the socialist whiners who pushed censorship and DEI. He calls it the “greatest story in the last 20 years.”

Watch:

Scott Adams identifies the greatest story in the last 20 years: @elonmusk firing 90% of Twitter’s workforce with no impact on the product. pic.twitter.com/pNkMQUIVlb — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 17, 2024

This is what President Milei is doing in Argentina. He slashed government waste and the useless socialists. Before you cast your vote for Biden, remember that some of the worst people in the country want him back into office, including Jared Bernstein, his top economic advisor who has made the economy into an agency of social workers.

Rejecting socialism:

NEW: JAVIER MILEI, the president of Argentina slams socialism in front of a bunch of globalists and socialists at the WEF: “I’m here to tell you that the western world is in danger and it is endangered because those who are supposed to have to defend the values of the West… pic.twitter.com/eMATjpFC1N — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 17, 2024

ARGENTINA’S MILEI SHUTS UP CRITICS WITH MIRACLE TURNAROUND OF ECONOMY, STRONG SECURITY POLICIES (Fox News) President Javier Milei of Argentina continues to stun his critics with an economy that has outperformed expectations and continues along an ambitious path for national… pic.twitter.com/MSiWAnbOmg — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) May 18, 2024

