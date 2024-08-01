Illegal Monster Carjacks a Grandma & Runs Over Her With Her Car

By
M DOWLING
-
2
10

The suspect arrested for the fatal carjacking of a grandmother in Virginia over the weekend is an illegal migrant from El Salvador.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the suspect’s identity and has placed a detainer request on him with local authorities, Fox5 DC reported.

On Sunday in broad daylight, Jose Aguilar-Martinez, 21, allegedly carjacked Melody Waldecker, 54, in Sterling, Virginia, and then ran over her with her own car, killing her, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz