FBI Deflects with Iran, Lies About the Attempted Assassin

The administration, including the DOJ/FBI and now the Secret Service leadership, constantly deflects. They outright lie. Attorney General Merrick Garland is suddenly concerned that Iran wants to kill Donald Trump. This follows a catastrophic Secret Service performance ending in a man’s death at the J13 Trump rally.

Is he trying to suggest Iran was somehow involved?

There is zero evidence the 20-year-old killer is tied to Iran. However, there is plenty of evidence he posted pro-right comments on social media as a child. That was two years before he posted pro-left comments in his later teen years.

They want us to believe Iran is out to kill Trump. Will they now do something about the ‘incompetence’ of their Secret Service leadership? They’ve done nothing except cover up the attempted assassination and murder.

During his testimony yesterday, FBI Deputy Director Abbate wanted Americans to believe the attempted assassin was anti-immigrant and right-wing. While testifying, he ignored the later posts showing the killer, Thomas Crooks, was pro-illegal immigrant, pro-biden, and pro-lockdown. Abbate had to admit the truth when Sen. Blackburn grilled him.

Marsha Blackburn caught FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate in a lie aimed at influencing the election.

Watch how Sen. Blackburn masterfully gets the FBI Deputy Director Abbate to tell the truth: