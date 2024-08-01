Kamala Isn’t Going to Let Congress Get in Her Way

Obamala is coming for our guns, and if Congress, a co-equal branch of government, doesn’t agree with her, she said she’ll pull out her pen and phone.

Allegedly, she no longer believes in a mandatory buyback of civilian-owned “assault weapons.” Instead, her campaign said that she merely supports banning the sale of those guns moving forward.

She was for gun confiscation last October.

At least until she wins the election. Then, who knows? She can be anything her backers want her to be.

She is an authoritarian.

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris says mandatory gun confiscation is “a great idea” — then says she’ll do it by executive action within her “first 100 days.” pic.twitter.com/GtaihkLrlT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2024

This Venezuelan-born American CEO explains why Maduro can steal an election: the people don’t have any guns!

She’s not for fracking anymore either, until November 5th if she wins. She flops around like a feather in the wind.

I'm going to keep a running thread of issues that Kamala Harris has flip flopped on. 2020: "There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking" 2024: "Lol jk" pic.twitter.com/UtCSwn3wlW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024