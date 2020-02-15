Sen. Klobuchar will make sure English isn’t our official language if she wins

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has reversed her position on English being the official language of the U.S. She wants to win Nevada or come close. The state has 500,000 registered Latino voters.

The Minnesota Democrat and Democratic presidential hopeful announced that she now holds a “strong position against” the English-language amendment which she voted in favor of back in 2007.

“I think that when you look at a state like this state, and a country like ours that is so diverse, you don’t want to have that provision in law because then it would be very difficult to have, say, government documents and other things translated into other languages,” she said at a campaign event in Las Vegas on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

If the left gets the idea of our nation not having an official language, they get one more nail in the coffin of our sovereignty and our Republic.

It’s a week before the Nevada caucuses, and she will flip flop and say anything.

“So that is not a position I take. I did vote that way, but way back then, along with many other people,” Klobuchar said, referring to the vote aimed at reversing former President Bill Clinton’s executive order requiring that government materials be made available in other languages in addition to English.

The next clip is Klobuchar in 2006:

Klobuchar wasn’t the only Dem to have talked this way at the time. Even Sanders riffed on the lack of enforcement against companies for hiring undocumented immigrants in the context of protecting workers (immigrant or otherwise)–though he did not support a border fence. — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) February 12, 2020

Klobuchar is allegedly a mean boss.

She once ate salad with a comb and made her staff member clean it off. Klobuchar claims it’s her high standards that have given her the reputation of “bad boss.”

EXTREME, NOT MODERATE, AMY KLOBUCHAR

Klobuchar is portrayed as a moderate, but she is very extreme. She consistently votes in favor of forcing all Americans to pay for abortions-on-demand.

Make no mistake: Klobuchar is still extreme & out-of-touch on abortion, consistently voting in favor of taxpayer funding of abortions, late-term abortions, and even against legislation that would protect babies born alive after failed abortions. — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) February 11, 2020

KLOBUCHAR WILL RULE AS AN EXTREMIST

Klobuchar wants carbon-pricing, to join the Paris Accord, and other wealth/business destroying laws. She agrees with her comrades that to save the planet, we must turn our economy over to hard-left Democrats.

On guns, “She’ll introduce legislation including putting universal background checks in place, closing the Charleston loophole, and banning bump stocks, assault weapons, and high-capacity magazines. There are also essential steps the president can take without waiting for Congress, including closing the “boyfriend loophole,” investing in research into gun violence and restoring rules to prevent those with severe mental illnesses from acquiring guns.”

And she is only getting started. Her rating with the NRA is zero.

She Is Hard-Left on Most Issues

Klobuchar believes in excessive regulations on corporations.

She will also promote accountability and transparency for political ads on the internet by passing and signing into law her bipartisan Honest Ads Act. Supporting free speech is not her strong suit.

Her idea of dealing with Kim Jong-un is to offer him monetary incentives for good behavior. She has this Pavlov dog thing going.

The Minnesota candidate will handle domestic terrorism and empower law enforcement to investigate and prosecute perpetrators of hate-motivated violence, including against minorities, people of color, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community. It will be more fake assaults by the right and no recognition of Antifa or any of the other radicals tearing up our streets for the left.

She doesn’t believe there is any voter fraud.

Klobuchar will allow more immigration and regulate and increase low-cost housing.

To address the debt, she will decrease spending, but who knows how. She will tax anyone with money. That’s a promise.