Illegals Can Fly Without Valid IDs

Randy Clark reported at Breitbart that migrants recently released by the Border Patrol waited to board flights leaving the region at the Tucson International Airport on Friday afternoon. They are traveling all over the country to settle.

They board flights without valid identification. They go through a “special” security screening line for migrants without proper identification.

Breitbart Texas watched it happen.

None of the immigrants have photo IDs. They were brought by NGOs who are complicit in the invasion of the United States.

If Americans want to fly, they need valid IDs such as a passport, but unvetted, anonymous people from around the world don’t need ID as the US engages in wars around the world.

This is not normal, but Obama allowed the same thing to go on.

According to the Biden administration, just about anyone who wants to come into the US is an asylum seeker. Democrats have destroyed our immigration laws.


