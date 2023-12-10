South American Gangs Breaking Into Mansions in Detroit Suburbs

A new report shows gangs from South America have targeted mansions in wealthy neighborhoods across the Detroit metro area.

This is because Biden’s open borders have allowed criminals to flood our borders, and progressive blue cities will not enforce the law. They have allowed anarchy and encouraged chaos.

WXYZ Detroit reported at least 30 to 40 homes in upscale neighborhoods across Detroit have been targeted by “highly functional and well-trained” gangs from South America this fall.

Thieves are using high-tech “jammers” to disable WiFi home security systems. They’re primarily after cash, jewelry, and expensive handbags.

We saw this kind of horrendous new form of crime in America start under Barack Obama. And the fact that people would consider voting for this again is even more startling.

