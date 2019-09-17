Illegals sue to collect welfare & resettle in the US permanently

Barack Obama granted illegal aliens the right to stay in the United States, live off welfare, and obtain green cards which will lead to a path to citizenship. However, a new ‘public charge’ rule will soon come into play. It will mean that immigrants obtaining green cards or attempting to permanently resettle in the U.S. will basically be at risk of deportation if they use welfare programs.

It always used to be that way.

Now we have two illegal aliens, sponsored by the open borders group CASA de Maryland, suing the administration to allow them to collect welfare and resettle in the U.S.

The aliens are DACA and were unconstitutionally given the right to stay in the U.S. by President Obama. DACA recipients are very sypathetic.

American taxpayers spend about $60 billion a year to pay for welfare, crime, and education for the 1.5 million low-skilled immigrants each year.

“The new rule would allow immigration officials to deny [Lawful Permanent Resident] status to many immigrants in an arbitrary and discriminatory way,” Amy Marshak, senior counsel at ICAP, said in a statement. “This is by design. President Trump and his advisors have expressed animus toward non-white immigrants, and studies already have shown that the new rule will disproportionately affect immigrants of color.”

The racist claim infects everything these days.

Despite the resistance from the left, Hispanic American and U.S. voters support the rule.

People should come here to contribute or stay at home. It becomes cost-prohibitive for hard working Americans to support foreigners.