Reactions to Trump’s Forever Acquittal! McCarthy Rips Up the Articles

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tore up House Democrats’ partisan articles of impeachment immediately following Trump’s acquittal in the Senate.
In a video, he said, “Acquitted for life,” which follows Pelosi’s repeated comments that Trump had been “impeached for life.”
This also follows Nancy Pelosi ripping up the President’s speech at the State of the Union.
Acquitted for life.
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 5, 2020
Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement following Trump’s acquittal: “President Trump has been totally vindicated and it’s now time to get back to the business of the American people. The do-nothing Democrats know they can’t beat him, so they had to impeach him. This terrible ordeal was always a campaign tactic to invalidate the 2016 votes of 63 million Americans and was a transparent effort to interfere with the 2020 election only nine months away. And since the President’s campaign only got bigger and stronger as a result of this nonsense, this impeachment hoax will go down as the worst miscalculation in American political history.”
As for Romney, he’s no Republican.
Former Romney campaign spokesman says conviction decision is 'motivated by bitterness and jealousy'
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020
HERE ARE SOME OTHER REACTIONS
And Donald J. Trump is still you President!
Chief Justice Roberts announces Trump has been found not guilty on the second article of impeachment. The president remains in office.
Follow live updates:
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2020
Hillary, not missing a vengeful beat, basically says anyone who doesn’t agree with her is involved in a cover-up. She is using it to fundraise.
If you're angry at the Republican senators who voted for a cover-up of the president's corruption, join @IndivisibleTeam—an @OnwardTogether partner—to hold them accountable for enabling Donald Trump.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2020
President Trump employed humor. He loves to mess with the humorless left, and they never fail to react as expected.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020
Look at this silly person’s response, proving I’m right. The left has no sense of humor.
Having just been acquitted in his Senate trial, the President immediately threatens to violate the 22d Amendment
— Elizabeth Joh (@elizabeth_joh) February 5, 2020
Acquitted for life!
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 5, 2020
Trump is acquitted
Trump gives best SOTU in history
America is BOOMING
Democrats can't even run a caucus
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020
Ladies and Gentlemen, President Trump was just acquitted.
NOT GUILTY!
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 5, 2020
TODAY’S SCORECARD:
Trump acquitted.
Dow up 483 points.
291,000 jobs added.
Democrats – zero.
Pretty good day.
— Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 5, 2020
Today, the Senate rightfully acquitted President Trump.
The Democrats failed in their effort to erase the will of 63 million American voters & further divided our country.
This impeachment charade lasted 178 days & wasted MILLIONS of taxpayer dollars.
— GOP (@GOP) February 5, 2020
This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted. It is time for our Country to move forward. Together.
POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started.
The best is yet to come! 🇺🇸
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 5, 2020
The President Has Been Acquitted; The American People Will Hold Democrats Accountable For Abandoning The Constitution
— Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) February 5, 2020
Chief Warren is very unhappy.
"As long as the president's party is willing to stand behind him, there will be no accountability for any wrongdoing. None," Sen. Elizabeth Warren told TIME
— TIME (@TIME) February 5, 2020
