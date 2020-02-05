Reactions to Trump’s Forever Acquittal! McCarthy Rips Up the Articles

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tore up House Democrats’ partisan articles of impeachment immediately following Trump’s acquittal in the Senate.

In a video, he said, “Acquitted for life,” which follows Pelosi’s repeated comments that Trump had been “impeached for life.”

This also follows Nancy Pelosi ripping up the President’s speech at the State of the Union.

WATCH:

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement following Trump’s acquittal: “President Trump has been totally vindicated and it’s now time to get back to the business of the American people. The do-nothing Democrats know they can’t beat him, so they had to impeach him. This terrible ordeal was always a campaign tactic to invalidate the 2016 votes of 63 million Americans and was a transparent effort to interfere with the 2020 election only nine months away. And since the President’s campaign only got bigger and stronger as a result of this nonsense, this impeachment hoax will go down as the worst miscalculation in American political history.”

As for Romney, he’s no Republican.

Former Romney campaign spokesman says conviction decision is ‘motivated by bitterness and jealousy’ https://t.co/9bOHXWBSMJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

HERE ARE SOME OTHER REACTIONS

And Donald J. Trump is still you President!

Chief Justice Roberts announces Trump has been found not guilty on the second article of impeachment. The president remains in office.pic.twitter.com/YtKrTjFerH Follow live updates: https://t.co/ea2rxdHl27 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2020

Hillary, not missing a vengeful beat, basically says anyone who doesn’t agree with her is involved in a cover-up. She is using it to fundraise.

If you’re angry at the Republican senators who voted for a cover-up of the president’s corruption, join @IndivisibleTeam—an @OnwardTogether partner—to hold them accountable for enabling Donald Trump. https://t.co/F7BPQSyHlU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2020

President Trump employed humor. He loves to mess with the humorless left, and they never fail to react as expected.

Look at this silly person’s response, proving I’m right. The left has no sense of humor.

Having just been acquitted in his Senate trial, the President immediately threatens to violate the 22d Amendment pic.twitter.com/A3Bu4Syh40 — Elizabeth Joh (@elizabeth_joh) February 5, 2020

Acquitted for life! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 5, 2020

Trump is acquitted Trump gives best SOTU in history America is BOOMING Democrats can’t even run a caucus https://t.co/dI1tC3vaPZ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen, President Trump was just acquitted. NOT GUILTY! pic.twitter.com/EC1QQymDM3 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 5, 2020

TODAY’S SCORECARD: Trump acquitted.

Dow up 483 points.

291,000 jobs added. Democrats – zero. Pretty good day. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 5, 2020

Today, the Senate rightfully acquitted President Trump. The Democrats failed in their effort to erase the will of 63 million American voters & further divided our country. This impeachment charade lasted 178 days & wasted MILLIONS of taxpayer dollars. — GOP (@GOP) February 5, 2020

This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted. It is time for our Country to move forward. Together. POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started. The best is yet to come! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 5, 2020

The President Has Been Acquitted; The American People Will Hold Democrats Accountable For Abandoning The Constitution https://t.co/ei2lMr9TgD pic.twitter.com/tC1bZOulah — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) February 5, 2020

Chief Warren is very unhappy.

“As long as the president’s party is willing to stand behind him, there will be no accountability for any wrongdoing. None,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren told TIME https://t.co/To2ePd6Lnz — TIME (@TIME) February 5, 2020