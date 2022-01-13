Loudon County School Rapist “Scares” the Judge

If someone would have sat and listened for thirty seconds to what Scott had to say, they would have been mortified and heartbroken. ~ Scott’s attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster said.

Remember the Loudoun County school boy in a skirt who raped two girls and potentially a third who won’t testify? The judge ordered him to register as a sex offender for life. The decision was the result of his psychosexual evaluation in a residential facility, according to Channel 4 in DC.

“Loudoun Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge Pamela Brooks ordered the teen to receive treatment, counseling and full rehabilitation at a locked residential facility until he turns 18. Then, on his 18th birthday, he will return to court for next steps,” she said.

“Before the sentencing, the teen had to undergo a psychosexual evaluation, which evaluates a person’s sexual interests to see if there is a deviation from generally accepted behavior and the risk of sexual reoffending in the future.”

“Brooks said she had read countless psychosexual evaluations, but found the teen’s results particularly disturbing.

“‘This one scares me,” she said, according to the news report.

“Brooks said she had never ordered a juvenile to register as a sex offender, but she felt it was necessary in this case.

THE PC SCHOOL

Since he wore a skirt, he was allowed to use the girl’s restroom in the school where he could easily rape girls.

The father of one girl, Scott Smith, was arrested for complaining to the school board as the Superintendent lied about whether they knew of the rape. They didn’t remove him from school after the first rape, just put him in another building. The rapes continued according to news reports.

It was the meeting with the father that allowed Democrats to label all complaining parents as domestic terrorists. Garland suggested they’d use the Patriot Act which deprives people of their basic rights.

Biden now has a DoJ domestic terrorist spy and arrest team aimed at people like this father.

This is fascism and it’s growing. If you complain, they plan to put you away.

THE DISTRAUGHT FATHER

The father of the first girl assaulted was put in jail for ten days. The prosecutor wanted 20 days. Yet Mr. Smith, a distraught father, barely wrestled with the police as they came up suddenly behind him. The father said he didn’t know who they were at first. At the same time, a local store owner was screaming at him, promising to destroy his business.

Police arrested Mr. Smith on June 22 at a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board meeting. He attempted to speak out and was angry.

No one would bother to listen to him. He was at the meeting with hundreds of other community members.

The father said the Loudon County Schools tried to cover up the sexual assault of his daughter. It took place in a gender-neutral bathroom.

HE HAD NO RIGHT TO BE ANGRY SAID THE SCHOOL BOARD

According to The Daily Wire, moments before Smith’s arrest, the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) superintendent told community members during the meeting that the parents outrage was unwarranted since the school had no record of assaults stemming from transgendered students.

That was a lie as we were to later find out.

The meeting was deemed an “unlawful assembly” after many attendees vocally opposed a policy on transgender students. Watch the clip of the distraught father:

