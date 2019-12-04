In 2018, Nadler said a “partisan impeachment would tear the country apart”

In 2018, Jerrold Nadler said impeachment would tear the country apart. What has changed? The answer is nothing, just their determination to destroy the President and the Republican Party. They want power and nothing will get in their way.

This impeachment is clearly partisan, solely partisan.

Watch:

2018 Jerry Nadler has a warning for 2019 Jerry Nadler ↴ “A partisan impeachment would tear the country apart.” pic.twitter.com/IwiLuSSnHQ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 3, 2019

He is very happy to tear the country apart.

Nothing is getting done. We don’t have the replacement for NAFTA signed and everything the President does is blocked by the socialist Democrats.

In the clip above, Nadler, the Chair of the House Judiciary, that committee that makes the decision on impeachment, says the president needs to have committed impeachable offenses, and the impeachable offenses need to be grave and the evidence needs to be crystal clear.

None of those factors are present.

As Rep. Banks said, it is the Democrats who are using impeachment to keep the President from winning in 2020. Congresspeople have admitted it.

Dem charge: @POTUS abused the power of his office to benefit himself politically. But no evidence produced to convince. Ironically, some Dems openly admitting impeachment benefits them in 2020. Who is really abusing power of office to benefit themselves politically? 🤔 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) December 3, 2019