In a Friday Interview, Joe Biden Insists on Free Healthcare for All Illegals

During a Friday interview on CNN’s “New Day,” former Vice President floppy Joe Biden said he definitely wants to give free healthcare to all illegal aliens.

Chris Cuomo mentioned it was unpopular, but how about the fact that it’s unaffordable? We don’t have money. We have to borrow from other countries, many of which are enemies, just to survive.

“I think undocumented people need to have a means by which they can be covered when they’re sick,” he said. “And the idea is I think that is what we should be doing by building more clinics around the country, not just for undocumented but other people when they’re ill, when they’re sick. This is just common decency.”

He is very generous with our money.

Meanwhile, at least 20 million Americans don’t have healthcare, and this man wants to give it away to foreigners breaking our laws. He knows it will invite more illegals into the country.

“Let me tell you something: In an emergency, they should have health care. Everybody should, anybody here in the country. How do you say, ‘You’re undocumented I’m going to let you die, man.’ What are you going to do? I mean the idea — you know I hear this stuff on how they’re killing Social Security, etc. Those who have jobs — guess what? They’ve increased the life span of Social Security by close to a dozen years. This is part of what Trump is playing on.”

They already get free emergency care at hospitals. No one is allowed to turn them away. He wants to institutionalize it.

Floppy Joe Biden will say and do anything to get elected. He is the one who claims he is a moderate. The other ‘moderate’ is Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the son of a famous communist professor, and he is very far-left.