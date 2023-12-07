In Case You Didn’t Watch Vivek’s Best Haley Hits

Vivek Ramaswamy was on a roll during the GOP debate.

Haley was getting creamed for her warmongering. She wants to go to war on three continents, and wants us to hate China. Her big claim to fame is she’s going to ban TikTok and free speech.

Ron DeSantis went after Haley also. She’s easy pickings, and it’s a mystery why the Koch brothers, and other wealthy donors would waste money on here stagnant campaign. They can pretend she’s soaring, but everyone knows she’s not.

 


