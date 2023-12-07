In Case You Didn’t Watch Vivek’s Best Haley Hits

Vivek Ramaswamy was on a roll during the GOP debate.

Haley was getting creamed for her warmongering. She wants to go to war on three continents, and wants us to hate China. Her big claim to fame is she’s going to ban TikTok and free speech.

“You could put lipstick on a Dick Cheney, it is still a fascist neocon.”- Vivek is going all out tonight. #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/8yGaycelVD — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 7, 2023

“The only person more fascist than the Biden regime now is Nikki Haley…” Vivek is coming out swinging #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/czCMzy6owK — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 7, 2023

Ron DeSantis went after Haley also. She’s easy pickings, and it’s a mystery why the Koch brothers, and other wealthy donors would waste money on here stagnant campaign. They can pretend she’s soaring, but everyone knows she’s not.

Great answer from @RonDeSantis about Orwellian requirements to participate in the public square. #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/CNiJoisQZf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 7, 2023

