In Case You Missed Biden’s Latest No-Bid Contract

Joe Biden is picking winners and losers again and as always. DC Examiner reports that Joe Biden paid over $177 million to a private company to hold more than 1,000 illegal alien children in a North Carolina facility. The Examiner has the leaked documents.

“The Washington Examiner obtained government contract documents that show the Department of Health and Human Services plans to hold up to 1,100 children and underage teenagers at the American Hebrew Academy in a residential neighborhood in Greensboro, North Carolina.”

This was a no-bid contract.

It is the same company that was awarded a no-bid contract that was even more lucrative, AL.com reported.

Since February, the government has awarded about $3 billion in contracts to house unaccompanied children, more than $2 billion of which were no-bid contracts awarded to three recipients: Rome, New York-based Deployed Resources LLC; Family Endeavors Inc. of San Antonio; and Rapid Deployment Inc., based in Mobile, Alabama.

Deployed Resources has been hired to run a 1,500-bed emergency shelter for children in Donna, Texas, for which it could receive up to $719 million. The company previously built tent courts for a program under Trump that required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for immigration court hearings. It also has built other tented detention facilities on the border, temporary sites for people displaced by hurricanes, and base camps for the U.S. military.

They are unionized, of course.

