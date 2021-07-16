This is how the Democrat Hellhole of San Fran is doing

















Thieves can steal up to $950 per thief in San Francisco, now under the leadership of terrorist-raised Democrat prosecutor Chesa Boudin. Before him, it was George Gascon who is now under possible recall in LA.

And steal, they do.

Boudin is downgrading felonies and misdemeanors and then expunging the records.

Half of the arrestees released in San Francisco while awaiting trial went on to commit crimes — while one out of six committed violent crimes.

Businesses in San Francisco are completely closing down or limiting hours because of skyrocketing shoplifting because the state’s woke politicians decided to raise the shoplifting limit for a felony charge from $450 to $950.

Organized gangs are coming into stores with several people (often paid) and calculators to make sure, that they don’t steal too much. The shoplifters often show up with suitcases.

The police, who are also seeing their funding cut back, don’t respond to calls, since nothing will happen to the criminals.

Most of the increase in crime over the last year has been violent crime, but San Francisco also is being hit by an explosion of burglaries, shoplifting, and property crime too. San Francisco’s Richmond District, typically one of the nicest and safest neighborhoods, saw an increase of over 300% in burglaries compared to the same time in 2020.

“According to the latest crime data from San Francisco police, the city’s central station has seen an increase of theft from vehicles,” local news outlet KRON 4 reported June 27. “From May 2020 compared to May 2021—went up 753%. The area includes Fisherman’s Wharf and Chinatown.”

Boudin is among a huge number of far-left [Soros=funded] district attorneys who have been elected in big cities around the country. The result has been a decrease in prosecuting low-level crimes.

& ’ : “I thought I was going to get kidnapped.”

⠀

Witnesses shared this w/me when Monday afternoon the victim & her friend, both in their late 20’s were assaulted, robbed & car stolen. pic.twitter.com/q8Ts9gdPb8 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 15, 2021

San Francisco is dangerous and lawless and full of crazies like this guy! The 14 bus on 15th and Mission this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/rM2BwkNdtE — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) July 11, 2021

California Retailers Association President Rachel Michelin on crime affecting businesses: “we have a district attorney who has said he won’t prosecute these crimes” and our concerns are “falling on deaf ears” in Democrat-run San Francisco pic.twitter.com/7qN7aZe5Bt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2021

