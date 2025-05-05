In Clown World, Active Government Employees Get Unemployment Ins.

Elon Musk found that at least 100,000 active government employees are receiving unemployment insurance. In other words, they are getting paid twice with tax dollars. How is this even possible? We need more information. However, when you give Social Security benefits to 360-year-old people and people not yet born, why not give unemployment insurance to the unemployed?
Elon Musk reveals DOGE has found at least 100,000 active government employees who have applied for and received unemployment insurance. pic.twitter.com/gNXnIr8jM7
— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 4, 2025
This is a developing story.
