In Honor of Government-Mandated LGBTQ+Pride Month-Drag Queen Kids

The far-left (Democrats) are contrarians who will support anything and everything that is not traditional American – especially drag queens – in an effort to burn it all down. Thus we have 56 genders and growing and we don’t know what a woman is.

In appreciation of contrarian ideology, the authoritarian government has decided in their wisdom to honor those who think drag queens belong in PK.

PIZZA HUT DRAG KIDS

Pizza Hut is on the top of our list. They featured a book about “drag kids” as part of its reading incentive program aimed at children as young as pre-kindergarten.

A book about drag kids titled “Big Wig” was promoted to children as young as 4.

The Left acts like drag queen is a career choice one should aspire to when they grow up like police officer, teacher, firefighter, and so on.

In the case of the little ones, they make it into a child suprerstardom.

“When a child dresses in drag to compete in a neighborhood costume competition, he becomes B. B. Bedazzle! A key part of B.B. Bedazzle’s ensemble is a wig called Wig. Together they are an unstoppable drag queen team! But Wig feels inadequate compared to the other, bigger wigs. When Wig flies off B. B.’s head, she goes from kid to kid instilling confidence and inspiring dreams in those who wear her,” the book’s description read.

.@pizzahut sponsors a program which incentivizes kids in PreK-6th grade to read books. This week, one of their suggested books is “Big Wig.” A book about a child who becomes a drag performer. pic.twitter.com/5FTQC5ubCo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

Here are some images from the pride books that @bookitprogram sponsored by @pizzahut is recommending. https://t.co/5Ce5ctxUNy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

TRANNY NIGHT

This next one on our list for LGBTQ+Pride month will affect young sports fans – tranny night.

AMAZON CRACKPOTS

This next one is not as significant. A small group of radicals staged a die-in demanding the cancelation of anti-tranny books. They only want one narrative – tranny is great!

I’m at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, where about 30 Amazon employees are staging a die-in during Amazon’s Pride Flag raising ceremony in protest of the company’s continued sale of what they say are transphobic books. pic.twitter.com/Pz0Pyy0Mzi — Katherine Long (@_katya_long) June 1, 2022

CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES TOO

This one is deeply disturbing. CPS is supposed to protect children and families. If people want to become drag queens, go for it but leave the children out of it.

So the Dept of Child and Family Services which is supposed to protect children is having a recruiting booth at a pride fest which advertises children dressing up in drag. We are living in the most insane times https://t.co/AV7RAIq1OG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

IT’S NOT JUST BOYS AND GIRLS

It’s not homophobic to say this is not normal, sorry. There are two genders and hermaphodites. Gender dysphoria is not a gender.

This is an early childhood and elementary teacher. Imagine her teaching your 4-year-old kid. pic.twitter.com/B56xECS48D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

PRO-PROSTITUTION

This is a little off-topic but it does fall into the same general category of normalizing the bad.

A “woke” school in Loudoun County, Virginia is under police investigation after it was caught encouraging children to become “sex workers,” Neon Nettle reports.

It’s a long story about a school librarian with pro-prostitution books in the library of a middle school.

She’s just one person, but that fact that there are books for children claiming that prostitution is “a job like being a store clerk, an architect, or a freelance writer” …”We all, unfortunately, have to do work to make a living,” is deeply troubling. Prostitution is a dangerous and perverse lifestyle that often leads to drug addiction. And work is a good thing, not an “unfortunate” thing.

From a Loudoun middle school library, “Seeing Gender” by Iris Gottlieb. pic.twitter.com/wnoQMLlpKw — LCPS Can Do Better (@LCPSDoBetter) May 24, 2022

HOMESCHOOL!

Homeschool your kids pic.twitter.com/ilyKHM2Qyw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

