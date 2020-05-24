Should be front-page news — Memo that Launched Crossfire Hurricane

Judicial Watch announced, “In a major development, Judicial Watch forced the declassification and release of an FBI memo or electronic communication (EC) that officially launched the counterintelligence investigation, termed “Crossfire Hurricane, of President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.”

“We now have more proof that Crossfire Hurricane was a scam, based on absurd gossip and innuendo. This document is Exhibit A to Obamagate, the worst corruption scandal in American history,” Tom Fitton wrote on Twitter.

Alexander Downer was the gossip. George Papadopoulos tweeted about it and linked it to a John Solomon tweet.

The Clinton errand boy, Alexander Downer, and his bizarre handler, Erika Thompson, exposed Australia’s role in the spying scandal only for it to blow up in their faces. No wonder the government is distancing themselves from them already! 😂 https://t.co/c6hJhZMLTJ — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 23, 2020

“The redacted document details seemingly third-hand information that the Russian government “had been seeking prominent members of the Donald Trump campaign in which to engage to prepare for potential post-election relations should Trump be elected U.S. President.” The document also alleges Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos claimed to an unnamed party that ‘they (the Russians) could assist the Trump campaign with the anonymous release of information during the campaign that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton,'” the announcement read.

We now know it was a third-party rumor, at best, with no basis. Americans also know now that the FBI knew the Russians were aware and willing to feed Christopher Steele with whatever lies they could concoct. George Papadopoulos did nothing untoward, as Robert Mueller discovered. Mueller’s ruthless angry Democrats did terrify him into lying though.

Papadopoulos never said what they put down in the memo and it was definitely not enough to open an FBI probe of an opponent’s campaign. It was the Strzok insurance policy.

The document is dated July 31, 2016. You can read the brief document here or below.

Democrats control the press or this would be on the front page of every newspaper.

THE DOCUMENT

WATCH THIS