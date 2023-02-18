In Munich, US Declares Russia Guilty of War Crimes

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday in Munich that the US has declared Russia guilty of crimes against humanity in Ukraine. That is a whole other level of acceleration. Secretary of State Antony Blinken adds the US will “pursue justice” for “as long as it takes.” Proclaiming intent to prosecute and imprison Putin is calling for regime change. How is it not?

She made the remarks during her speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. They are well-timed distractions to the Hersh story. A good offense makes for a good defense.

HER REMARKS IN MUNICH

“The United States has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity,” Harris said.

“From the starting days of this unprovoked war, we have witnessed Russian forces engage in horrendous atrocities and war crimes. Their actions are an assault on our common values, an attack on our common humanity,” Harris said.

“And let us be clear. Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population. Gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape, and deportation. Executions, killings, beatings, and electrocution have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine to Russia, including children.”

She said the Munich Security Report of February 13 includes “exclusive data and graphics on current security policy issues.”

Falling back on her checkered past as a prosecutor, she claimed to know the meaning of guilt.

JUST IN: The U.S. formally determines that Russia has committed crimes against humanity, Vice President Kamala Harris tells the Munich Security Conference. pic.twitter.com/8ohqVtsv4t — The Bias (@thebias_news) February 18, 2023

More of the same failed foreign policy as we race towards full-scale war, and your children, boys, and girls, will be drafted. It will happen with the same crew that surrendered Afghanistan. We don’t have the funds or the equipment to go to war with Russia and China, but that is where we are headed. At the same time, the people have no say, and it will seriously hurt the people, not the elites making these decisions.

As the world elite gather in Munich to celebrate decades of failed foreign policy selling out working people, remember who pulls the strings: McKinsey https://t.co/35H1OolxCl — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 17, 2023

The UK is accelerating the war.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Rishi Sunak calls on world leaders to “double down on military support.” The United Kingdom will be the first country to provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons, he said reports Sky Newshttps://t.co/RyTEQILuiN — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) February 18, 2023

You won’t hear about those who disagree.

🇩🇪 Thousands of people demonstrated today, at Königsplatz in Munich, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of peace negotiations Demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with the work of Munich Security Conference and called its participants “warmongers” pic.twitter.com/XVY7sm1miq — skadefron (@skadefron) February 18, 2023

WEF and NATO adherent, President Zelensky won’t negotiate.

⚡ President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed the participants of the Munich Security Conference: “There is no alternative to Ukrainian victory. There is no alternative to Ukraine in the EU. There is no alternative to Ukraine in NATO.” pic.twitter.com/Hgm5FemmyZ — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) February 17, 2023



In the meantime, the UK is sending long-range missiles.

Coming soon to a launchpad near Kyiv. https://t.co/c0LpxdWg6L pic.twitter.com/49UQp4bLyt — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 18, 2023

