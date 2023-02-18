In Munich, US Declares Russia Guilty of War Crimes

By
M Dowling
-
2
8

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday in Munich that the US has declared Russia guilty of crimes against humanity in Ukraine. That is a whole other level of acceleration. Secretary of State Antony Blinken adds the US will “pursue justice” for “as long as it takes.” Proclaiming intent to prosecute and imprison Putin is calling for regime change. How is it not?

She made the remarks during her speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. They are well-timed distractions to the Hersh story. A good offense makes for a good defense.

HER REMARKS IN MUNICH

“The United States has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity,” Harris said.

“From the starting days of this unprovoked war, we have witnessed Russian forces engage in horrendous atrocities and war crimes. Their actions are an assault on our common values, an attack on our common humanity,” Harris said.

“And let us be clear. Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population. Gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape, and deportation. Executions, killings, beatings, and electrocution have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine to Russia, including children.”

She said the Munich Security Report of February 13 includes “exclusive data and graphics on current security policy issues.”

Falling back on her checkered past as a prosecutor, she claimed to know the meaning of guilt.

More of the same failed foreign policy as we race towards full-scale war, and your children, boys, and girls, will be drafted. It will happen with the same crew that surrendered Afghanistan. We don’t have the funds or the equipment to go to war with Russia and China, but that is where we are headed. At the same time, the people have no say, and it will seriously hurt the people, not the elites making these decisions.

The UK is accelerating the war.

You won’t hear about those who disagree.

WEF and NATO adherent, President Zelensky won’t negotiate.

In the meantime, the UK is sending long-range missiles.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

What does “formally determined” mean; sitting around a table and making the claim.

0
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

Woman IS an idiot!!!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz