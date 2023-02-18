Nikki Haley Is Campaigning on Fighting for Foreign Countries

By
M Dowling
-
2
58

HOW TO LOSE A CAMPAIGN IN TEN DAYS

Nikki Haley is laying the groundwork for her campaign, and it’s not to stop the border invasion or save America from Joe Biden’s agenda. She is campaigning on fighting for other countries.

She is not America First. Haley said upon announcing her candidacy that she’s standing up for American Pride, whatever that means. It sounds like it belongs on a high school football banner.

Her platform is about the freedom of other countries, not ours. We don’t have freedom with millions coming in to take our jobs, votes, and financial well-being. Ukraine isn’t a war for freedom. Zelensky is a tyrant, and it’s a war for the establishment.

If she gets anywhere near the White House, you can count on her continuing the endless wars, fighting for everyone but America.

She isn’t much interested in campaigning for America. Haley didn’t bother mentioning East Palestine or Biden’s balloon fiasco. Haley thinks other countries are more important. Her big issue is more money for Ukraine.

The establishment candidate is also worried about sexism. I guess Don Lemon got under her skin for saying she’s past her prime.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene calls her Bush in heels. That’s a perfect description. She may be young and think she’s a new generation, but she’s the same old.

Well, she’s smarter than Kamala. She’s above the Kamala line. You know, like baseball, she’s above the Mendoza line.

Former Amb. Haley thinks Social Security and Medicare are entitlements.

Haley likes vaccine mandates. I’ve already scratched her off our list.


Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

Just another “Republican” warmonger entering the fray. They seem to believe it’s some type of “patriotism” to get involved in wars. It is nothing short of sickening to hear anyone speak about Ukraine and “freedom” OR “democracy”. Ukraine has neither, and is fighting for neither.

If they want to do something about SS; how about ending the maximum subject to the tax and include the wealthy’s entire income.

Apparently she has kept up on all the news about Covid and vaccines. Will they check to see if a person had his booster within the past month or so.

Is the purpose of all this just to sell books. Eight dollars is probably the going rate for her book on the shelf.

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
2 hours ago

Doesn’t matter what she’s for, she doesn’t stand a snowballs chance in hell of winning anything.

