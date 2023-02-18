Nikki Haley Is Campaigning on Fighting for Foreign Countries

HOW TO LOSE A CAMPAIGN IN TEN DAYS

Nikki Haley is laying the groundwork for her campaign, and it’s not to stop the border invasion or save America from Joe Biden’s agenda. She is campaigning on fighting for other countries.

She is not America First. Haley said upon announcing her candidacy that she’s standing up for American Pride, whatever that means. It sounds like it belongs on a high school football banner.

Her platform is about the freedom of other countries, not ours. We don’t have freedom with millions coming in to take our jobs, votes, and financial well-being. Ukraine isn’t a war for freedom. Zelensky is a tyrant, and it’s a war for the establishment.

If she gets anywhere near the White House, you can count on her continuing the endless wars, fighting for everyone but America.

Nikki Haley Day 2: “We have the backs of our friends and we hold our enemies to account. Whether it’s Ukraine or Israel we take care of them because it’s about freedom and we will never stop fighting for freedom.”

pic.twitter.com/o9lNYRAhs3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 17, 2023

She isn’t much interested in campaigning for America. Haley didn’t bother mentioning East Palestine or Biden’s balloon fiasco. Haley thinks other countries are more important. Her big issue is more money for Ukraine.

The establishment candidate is also worried about sexism. I guess Don Lemon got under her skin for saying she’s past her prime.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene calls her Bush in heels. That’s a perfect description. She may be young and think she’s a new generation, but she’s the same old.

Well, she’s smarter than Kamala. She’s above the Kamala line. You know, like baseball, she’s above the Mendoza line.

Nikki Haley spent Day Two of her campaign calling for more American dollars sent to Ukraine She hasn’t said a word about Ohio pic.twitter.com/zqXRzKc52c — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2023

Former Amb. Haley thinks Social Security and Medicare are entitlements.

Haley likes vaccine mandates. I’ve already scratched her off our list.

Proof of vaccine required to go to a Nikki Haley event 😂😂😂 you can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/YpLFwmiF9z — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 16, 2023

