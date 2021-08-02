In their role as hacks, AMA says abandon sex on public birth certificates

















The American Medical Association, a highly politicized body of left-wing individuals, declared that sex should be removed as a legal designation on the public part of birth certificates.

Trust the doctors?

How are they going to properly treat the patients if they don’t know the sex? We’ve been told for years that gender is different from sex and we can choose our gender — the Left invented the difference. And now they want you to believe that sex is not male and female. They’ve evolved into a world of fantasy as we knew they would.

For the left, there is no left far enough from the norm.

Sex should be removed as a legal designation on the public part of birth certificates, the American Medical Association (AMA) said Monday. https://t.co/U9w38qvwtV pic.twitter.com/NeIPafpv3T — WebMD (@WebMD) July 31, 2021

THEY REPRESENT ABOUT 15-18% OF DOCTORS

Physicians “do not believe the AMA represents us in anything, and doctors left their memberships in large numbers. In fact, it is estimated that only 15-18% of doctors in the US are paying members of the AMA. In one study conducted by Jackson and Coker, only 11% of physicians who responded believe the AMA stand for the views of doctors,” writes Dr. Linda Girgis on Physician’s Weekly.

Yet, the media keeps quoting the AMA as if they are a prestigious organization.

On May 11, the AMA released a white paper entitled “Organizational Strategic Plan to Embed Racial Justice and Advance Health Equity.” In other words, they embrace critical race theory.

Would any white person want to be treated by a doctor who thinks all whites are racists?

THE DESCENT INTO QUACKERY AND HACKERY

The AMA initially existed to improve the nation’s quality of care and of the physicians who provided it. In the 1950s, it helped defeat a government-run socialized health-care insurance scheme. In 1965, the AMA also opposed Medicare, correctly foreseeing the government behemoth would eventually control physician earnings and the practice of medicine.

Then they began to cozy up to the government and slowly became the government’s useful idiots.

It endorsed elective abortions as contraception, a far cry from the Hippocratic Oath. They even supported laws to make the practice permanent.

The AMA went for Obamacare which large numbers of doctors rejected.

Then came genital mutilation of children. On April 26, 2021, the AMA blindly and irresponsibly supported the practice of genital mutilation on minors who reject their biological sex. The AMA told the National Governors Association it opposed “state legislation that would prohibit medically necessary gender transition-related care for minor patients.”

They’re sick and need to be disbanded. They’ve long since abandoned the Hippocratic Oath of ‘Do No Harm.’

