In Time for Christmas! A Movie of a Boy Selling His Soul to Satan

Just what you want to see in your child’s Christmas movie: no angels, no God, no fairies, no Natalie Wood, no bells tolling and miracles, just an unfunny movie about a demon convincing a 10-year-old boy named Liam to sell his soul.

Liam writes a Dear Santa letter but makes an unfortunate spelling mistake and writes Satan instead of Santa.

Jack Black appears as Santa and grants Liam three wishes, but he has to hand over his soul in exchange. The boy agrees.

The boy gets his three wishes, one of which is to bring back his brother Spencer from the dead. Jack Black figured out a way to do it and assumed he had the boy’s soul.

Liam remembers Spencer’s death, but his parents and Spencer don’t. Spencer eventually gets annoyed with Liam fussing over him.

Had enough yet? No! You haven’t. Jack Black gets in trouble with the lord of demons, Ben Stiller. Jack Black took credit away from him and didn’t grant evil wishes. Stiller, the lord of devils, couldn’t take the boy’s soul and kicked Jack Black out of Hell.

A Few. Reviews from Rotten Tomatoes Which Gave It a 22%

It wasn’t funny enough to overcome its very uncomfortable premise

SEND IT TO HELL.

The humor is so mean-spirited and tone-deaf that it feels like it’s aimed at adults who haven’t laughed since Matt Dillon made fun of Warren in There’s Something About Mary.

This is no trace of the humor or even the heart that brought the Farrellys to comedic consciousness. Jack Black is left to shoot blanks from a script that has no edge except in the most tragic of ways.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” wrote on the Blaze:

“What is it about children and demonic ideologies and witchcraft that so many progressives and Hollywood seem to love?” Stuckey comments, adding, “I know there is a dark history there.”

[…]

The film attempts to depict Satan, who brings Liam’s brother back from the dead, as having “occasional goodwill.”

“This is a horrible, horrifying message that you should not flirt with at all. You should not even allow your teenagers to watch something like this. It would get them excited about trying to communicate with Satan,” Stuckey says, adding, “I can not think of a worse message to convey to anyone — in particular, children.”

It is also a stupid, boring unfunny movie.

