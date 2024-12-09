“Oppressed” BLM Calls for Riots & Vigilantes in NYC

By
M DOWLING
-
1
6

There will be riots in New York City tonight. Neely’s reportedly absentee father and BLM are responsible. Adams better do his job and protect New Yorkers.

“What are we going to do, People? What’s going to happen to us now? The system is rigged. Let’s do something about it,” said Neely’s father.

The BLM leader claims (whites) they want “to choke us” (black people) “for being loud.” He calls for vigilante justice and riots. “How about we do the same when they attempt to oppress us,” said BLM President Hawk Newsome.

What he is doing is very dangerous. I don’t know about you readers, but I am very tired of black people pretending guilty black people are somehow oppressed and all whites are oppressors.


