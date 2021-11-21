Independent: Kyle Rittenhouse Cleared After Shooting 3 Black Men

















The Independent falsely claimed that Kyle Rittenhouse shot three black men after he was acquitted of all charges Friday for shooting three white men in self-defense during the August 2020 Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots.

They corrected the error without apology. Dutch media, Brazilian media, all claimed Rittenhouse killed three Black men. The media is so corrupt that they don’t even research or verify their stories.

Additionally, this was during a riot, not a protest, and they were three Antifa, not Black Lives Matter.

This was only the headline and subtitle, but they got almost nothing right.

Such is the state of journalism.

Maybe they shouldn’t rely on US media for their information. US media made the Rittenhouse case about race when it had nothing to do with race. Check it out:

Related















