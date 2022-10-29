Inept Media Falls for a Prank at Twitter Headquarters

Elon Musk joked on Twitter about some pranksters pretending to be fired Twitter techs after several media outlets reported it as fact. He retweeted their photos with the comment, “Ligma Johnson had it coming.” Musk is pretty funny.

Bloomberg, Daily Mail, NBC, and CNBC reported that Elon Musk fired developers named Daniel Johnson and Rahul Ligma. They didn’t bother to check for facts, it seems. The “fired employees” were pranksters pretending to be fired employees.

It shows how irresponsible these outlets are. This is another example of them not checking a thing.

Allegedly, Elon Musk has laid off a lot of people. We don’t know if that’s true because the media is inept.

As the news of layoffs spread, two pranksters who live near Twitter headquarters walked out with boxes of their alleged office possessions to troll reporters.

They told reporters eager for a story that they were fired developers. One held up Michelle Obama’s book, Becoming, for some dramatic effect. They claimed their names were Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson. It was a joke the media did not get. The jokers were referring to this Ligma.

Ligma Johnson had it coming 🍆 💦 pic.twitter.com/CgjrOV5eM2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

This is really pathetic. Bosa writes: earlier today we reported on CNBC that a team of data engineers was let go at Twitter based on the account of 2 ppl who told us they were a part of that team. we have not been able to confirm that they were actual employees or that the co has laid off anyone today.

By the time, she wrote this, everyone knew it was a prank. CNBC came up with a bad cover story.

earlier today we reported on CNBC that a team of data engineers was let go at Twitter based on the account of 2 ppl who told us they were a part of that team. we have not been able to confirm that they were actual employees or that the co has laid off anyone today https://t.co/GbsWLW4nkk — Deirdre Bosa (@dee_bosa) October 28, 2022

Bloomberg, Daily Mail, NBC and CNBC ran headlines saying Twitter employees were being fired and walking out of the HQ with boxes. It was a prank, and one prankster even identified himself as Rahul “Ligma” pic.twitter.com/8KHe1bR8ek — Amy Horrell (@Ptown49) October 28, 2022

