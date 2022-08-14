Inflation Costs Average Family $717 a Month

The Joint election Committee tracker averaged out the cost of inflation compared to this time in 2021 and came up with a $ 717 monthly price increase. This inflation is driven by energy and spending, not Putin, Exxon, Trump, supply chain, or any other diversions Biden throws out to the toady media.

Inflation is a tax, by the way. You just got a $717 tax increase per month to pay for unicorns and windmills.

Inflation is down off the high but still up for July, and that slight decrease will probably continue until the election due to manipulation. Energy is the biggest driver, and Biden is emptying out our reserves to lower prices (until November) and strongarming oil companies. Also, people are driving less. After the election, if Democrats win, it’s game on to continue destroying fossil fuels, over-taxing (check out Rep. Neal’s plan), and spending wildly.

You can access the chart at the website to find the exact increase in inflation. For example, New York is 11.2%, Idaho is 15.4%, Texas is 14.8%, Pennsylvania is 11.2%, and so on. There are bubbles everywhere, from housing to transportation. Food-at-home inflation last month was 13+%.

On average, prices did not increase from June 2022 to July 2022 (that’s Biden’s misleading 0% figure). However, prices have increased 13.3 percent from January 2021 to July 2022, costing the average American household $717 last month alone. Even if prices stop increasing altogether, the inflation that has already occurred will cost the Average American household $8,607 over the next 12 months.

Families in the Mountain West (Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming) face the highest inflation rates, with prices today 15.4 percent higher than in January 2021.

In the United States overall, the monthly inflation cost in July 2022 was highest within transportation ($318), followed by energy ($190), food ($93), and shelter ($88).

Can you afford to hand over $717 a month to Biden?

