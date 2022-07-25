Trudeau Moves Ahead with 30% Reduction in Emissions on Farms

As with nations worldwide, especially in Europe, the Trudeau government plans to effectively reduce fertilizer use by Canada’s farmers to fight climate change.

It’s been a complete failure so far. It is a failure in Ghana and Sri Lanka.

Provincial Ministers met with their federal government to no avail.

The federal government is looking to reduce nitrous oxide emissions from fertilizers. They say it is a greenhouse gas contributing to climate change.

The Trudeau government says they want a 30% reduction in emissions, not fertilizer. However, farm producer groups say they can’t reduce nitrous oxide emissions without reducing fertilizer use.

“Provinces were disappointed by the lack of flexibility and consultation” about the target. That is according to Ontario’s Lisa Thompson.

Several provincial governments and organizations representing farmers have asked for emissions reductions from fertilizer to be measured via the intensity of the food to fertilizer. The Trudeau government won’t consider it. They demand an absolute reduction in emissions. Farmers say it will produce less food when the world can ill afford it.

These leftists don’t care.

It’s an arbitrary goal. Some see the hand of Trudeau’s allies in the World Economic Forum in this. Limiting food production in Canada, as the WEF rulers in various nations are limiting farm production, will affect the entire world. Many think it’s deliberate.

Federal minister Marie-Claude Bibeau believes the farmers will embrace it.

Suckers!

Farm groups, like the Western Canadian Wheat Growers, have said the federal plan will reduce crop output, reduce income for farm families and increase food prices in Canadian grocery stores.

People are crazy if they allow this without a fight.

Watch:

Canadian farmers have rallied on behalf of farmers in the Netherlands.

BREAKING in Toronto: Canadians gathered in front of the Dutch Embassy to show support to the 🇳🇱 farmers. “No farmers – No food!” pic.twitter.com/go6bAOr6V9 — Rowan 🇳🇱 (@canmericanized) July 23, 2022

Related