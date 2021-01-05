The flu is declining rapidly, but COVID is increasing. It’s a mystery. Where did influenza go? Epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski thinks he knows.

“Influenza has been renamed COVID in large part,” said the former head of biostatistics, epidemiology, and research design at Rockefeller University.

“There may be quite a number of influenza cases included in the ‘presumed COVID’ category of people who have COVID symptoms (which Influenza symptoms can be mistaken for), but are not tested for SARS RNA,” Wittkowski told Just the News on Thursday.

Those patients, he argued, “also may have some SARS RNA sitting in their nose while being infected with Influenza, in which case influenza would be ‘confirmed’ to be COVID.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly influenza surveillance tracker reports that the cumulative positive influenza test rate from late September into the week of Dec. 19 stands at 0.2%, but last year it was a cumulative 8.7%.

The weekly comparisons are even starker: This week one year ago, the positive clinical rate was 22%, where now it stands at 0.1%.

That, of course, means the government lied to us. How can that be? The Democrats plan to put the government in charge of every aspect of our lives, so we must trust them. They probably plan lockdowns for the flu anyway. Now that they have the power, there will be no stopping them.