MSM Poisons the Airwaves: Ethical Concerns & Musk Humiliated

Two geniuses, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy, are willing to put in enormous time and effort to recommend cuts to government waste. It won’t only be these two men. They will bring with them the best and the brightest. It will be outside the tentacles of an overregulated and overly partisan government.

In June, on the 250th anniversary of the United States Republic, the DOGE, Department of Government Efficiency, is expected to have its report. It will be fully transparent throughout.

ABC News decided to consult with Noah Bookbinder at the Soros-funded CREW (Citizens for Responsible Ethics in Government). Bookbinder, a self-appointed ethics expert, is worried that they will be out of the government’s reach and will feather their own nest.

They aren’t out of the reach of the government. The administration has full control.

Musk has promised transparency, posting on X shortly after the announcement, “All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency.”

The ABC News article is meant to alarm people.

MSNBC POISONOUS DIATRIBES

Lawrence O’Donnell doesn’t want to give it a chance. He is trying to appeal to Musk’s ego, claiming this humiliates him.

“Donald Trump announced he would give Elon Musk a job that does not exist and will last, at most, 18 months,” O’Donnell said Tuesday night.” Worst of all, Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, was assigned a working partner who, like Musk, has never worked in government before, Vivek Ramaswamy, who isn’t even a billionaire.”

Not being tied to big government is essential when cutting it down to size.

If Vivek is inferior for being a self-made multi-millionaire, what do they think of us peasants?

These are the people who think all white people are racists.

On MSNBC, O’Donnell also mocked Musk for not getting “his own press release from Donald Trump.” He also noted that he had to “share” it with the millionaire.

“Musk got the first shared press release of any of Donald Trump’s appointment announcements,” O’Donnell said. “Even [Pete Hegseth], who isn’t even the richest person at Fox, got his own press release … That’s right, a Fox weekend morning host for Secretary of Defense.”

We can’t wait until we hear what he has to say about the rest of the appointments.

“This is out just a little while ago–the ratings for MSNBC,” says @SeanSpicer. “Morning Joe down 39.6, Andrea Mitchell down 39.7, Ari Melber down 49.6, Joy Reid down 54.6, all in the last week. Lawrence O’Donnell down 60.6, Stephanie Ruhle, the big winner, down 67 percent in… pic.twitter.com/ALeDXx6VKQ — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) November 13, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email