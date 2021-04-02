New World Order Social Credits Hell for Buildings









This latest global seal of approval is very CCP-like. It’s basically social credits for buildings. Allegedly, it will make you feel safe and secure since the building is approved by some global bureaucrats.

If you fall for this, you are stupid as Hell and there is no hope for you.

This is about some degree of global control and The Great Reset. They want to put us all under a one world thug government. With that, comes heavy costs and regulations.

It is collectivism running amok. Say adieu to sovereignty.

Read the document they link to. It destroys private enterprise with unnecessary rules.

The new fake infrastructure plan, the Trojan Horse of socialism, sets the stage for this Great Reset.

