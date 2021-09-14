Tragedy unfolding! THOUSANDS face killing fields but you can help, not with $$$

















Mike Glover, a special operations expert, is working with NGOs to get thousands of Biden-stranded Americans out of Afghanistan, not hundreds or a hundred, but thousands. This is becoming the Killing Fields of Afghanistan. Please watch the clip below from one of our heroes.

A lot of things these rescue workers could do in the past, they can no longer do because the government has put Afghanistan and the people left behind in the rearview mirror.

They “don’t even have links in communication.” The UAE is doing more to help people on the ground than the US government.

The UAE, Qatar, are doing more than the US government, but the US administration pulled the plugs.

ONE EXAMPLE OF WHO WE LEFT BEHIND

Mr. Glover gave the example of one ally, his good friend, who fought alongside the US for twenty years and saved US lives who can’t get anywhere safe with his family. If he tries to get anywhere, he will hit a Taliban checkpoint and be killed. His brother was killed by the Taliban. The US won’t give him a special immigration visa because they closed that office. They will process the SIVs who helped us in Afghanistan just as they wouldn’t anyone which means his case never gets heard. But if you come in illegally across the border, you don’t need a visa.

This hero has nine children and a wife. The rescuers are at a stalemate and nothing can be done. Countries closed their borders because they won’t negotiate with terrorists. Meanwhile, the US is negotiating with them, and there is no congressman who can get these people the help they need.

The only hope is for our Central government to change course.

THE US IS RELYING ON THE TALIBAN TO SAVE THEM

The private rescuers got 9,000 out of Afghanistan into the UAE. People were trapped behind enemy lines throughout the country. American citizens, not in Kabul, trapped behind enemy lines. The US government military and State Department told them to stand down and are relying on the Taliban to rescue them.

There are NOT 100 Americans, there are “more likely THOUSANDS.”

THIS IS WHAT YOU MUST DO!

“We are no longer a superpower,” he said. The US is powerless, but China and Russia are getting their people out.

“We’re helpless here,” he said. He wants us to get on our emails, and tell our senators to save our citizens and Afghans. “Nothing can be done,” he said. “It is sickening…it is nauseating.” The government has completely shut us off and turned their backs on the Afghanistan Americans and allies.

The media doesn’t care. You have to MAKE NOISE! Save the Allies dot org is working on this.

Also, write letters to the editor of local newspapers and don’t stop until every man and woman and child is free.

Contact your representative here and your senator here.

Watch, there’s more and it’s horrible:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Glover (@mike.a.glover)

