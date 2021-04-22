Insanity! Dems make it almost impossible for presidents to issue travel bans

By
M. Dowling
-
0

We have radicals in this country from foreign lands and a travel ban against certain terror nations makes good common sense, but not to Democrats.

Democrats might as well invite terrorists in. In fact, this is an invitation. We are catching some at the border. How many get through unnoticed?

The Supreme Court already dismissed the travel ban case brought against then-President Donald Trump.

Democrats do not care.

 

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply