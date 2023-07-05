WH Officials Predict They Won’t Find The Cocaine Culprit

According to a story from NBC News based on conversations with “anonymous” sources “familiar” with the situation, it “is unclear how long the bag was in the White House” and the “blurry timeline and number of people who walk through the area where the cocaine was found could make it difficult to determine who was responsible for the substance.”

I wish I was making this up.

So, Secret Service found it in a routine patrol. When I’ve been to the White House, there were guards everywhere. Do people generally come in with their cocaine and drop it off in the library?

They can’t establish a timeline either and don’t know how long it was in the library?

Politico says the culprit will unlikely be found. One anonymous official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a highly trafficked area of the West Wing.

The library in the West Wing is heavily trafficked?

The small amount of cocaine was found in a cubby area for storing electronics within the West Exec basement entryway into the West Wing, where many people have authorized access, including staff or visitors coming in for West Wing tours.

Asked what the chances were of finding the culprit, the official said that “it’s gonna be very difficult for us to do that because of where it was.”

“Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught” by the cameras, added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity given that it’s an ongoing investigation. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.”

Investigators have tapes and likely have regular patrols. The Secret Service could test for fingerprints and rule out Hunter, but they aren’t doing that. The White House isn’t assisting in the probe.

This is not suspicious at all.

KJP gave a lame alibi for the First Family that they were out of the White House when the cocaine was found. So what?

BREAKING: @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre says one thing the American people should know is that President @JoeBiden was not at the @whitehouse when cocaine was found here, refuses to discuss details, says all questions should be directed to the secret service, says it was found in… pic.twitter.com/gzVjLsSaXh — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 5, 2023

Here is the historic KJP being very vague. She won’t say where the cocaine was found.

BREAKING -YOUR REACTION: @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre won’t say exactly where cocaine was found in the @whitehouse and which visitor’s entrance was used, (VIP or not). WATCH pic.twitter.com/aUC0zTb9Dw — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 5, 2023

I wonder who would have brought cocaine into the White House? Where should they even look?

A Fox Business host rushed to Hunter’s defense.

Fox anchor Cheryl Casone on White House cocaine: “Of course, social media starts making fun — bringing up Hunter’s name, it’s not funny. And I think that there’s a lot of cheap shots taken at Hunter Biden. He is a recovering addict… and I think the comments were tasteless.” pic.twitter.com/RI0SfVPIU0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 5, 2023

Related