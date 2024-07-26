Installed and Staged, the Obama’s Anoint Kamala Harris

Barack and Michelle Obama endorsed Kamala Harris, who they likely chose for the vice presidential spot in the first place. Who can forget the cringe-worthy documentary the Obamas made of her? As Dr. Ben Carson said, Kamala is a Marxist.

She will do as told.

The NY Times said, “Former President Barack Obama was the most prominent Democrat to have held out on endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.”

He didn’t hold out. Obama wanted it to seem as if he wasn’t behind her selection. In a statement, they said they would “do everything we can to elect Kamala. Harris, the next president of the United States.”

Harris accepted his endorsement in a phone call. You can see and hear her video acceptance of it below. Marxists stage everything.

She is the last nail in our coffin, turning us into communists [Marxists are communists].

CRINGEWORTHY CALL

Unfortunately, they will get their black voters back. In the staged call, Michelle told Obamala, “I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala.”

Kamala is the handpicked Marxist to run us into the ground.

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

She can win if the other side cheats, and they will. They cheat because they are arrogant and think they know what’s best. At the same time, they have no regard for the American people.