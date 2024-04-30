Violent Occupation of Hamilton Hall Led by Anarchist Lisa Fithian

Pro-Palestinian students, Antifa, and Communists at Columbia University escalated campus protests by occupying Hamilton Hall, breaking windows, and barricading doors after the university began suspending students who refused to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment.

At least 52 colleges and universities are overrun at a time when law enforcement is being neutered by the hard left.

COLUMBIA:

Lisa Fithian is organizing at Columbia University. In numerous videos, she is seen leading the rampage into Hamilton Hall.

BREAKING: Masked students are now breaking into the Hamilton Hall at Columbia University, occupying the building. Major escalation! pic.twitter.com/dnOqXw42f5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 30, 2024

Suspensions are meaningless. They must be expelled, and this must be stopped now. Remember that many of these students are fake, not students at all. It’s the Democrat hardcore leftist army.

Lisa Fithian can be seen here speaking with fake students at Columbia:

If possible, deport this one:

Columbia University students react to suspension threats as deadline to leave pro-Palestine protest camp passes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lDwiAYxbha — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 30, 2024

Lisa Fithian in the second clip:

@Columbia Which one of your professors is leading this? What do you plan on doing about it? pic.twitter.com/U8QtKZ20cU — Kyle Sent US (@NotKyle1776) April 30, 2024

There is nothing to see here, folks, just a group of young Biden voters dressed up like HAMAS terrorists taking students hostage at Columbia University.

Keep in mind that Bidens Gestapo FBI is still rounding up Trump supporters who took selfies in the Capitol on January 6th pic.twitter.com/BQIV3SUulD — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 30, 2024

PRINCETON’S CLIO HALL

Fantastic. Let the Ivy League own the pro-Hamas Left. https://t.co/8E9A273uBJ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 30, 2024

UCLA:

Jewish man TASERED by crazed female Palestine activist at UCLA. The Jewish man was assaulted and hit on the head by the woman wearing a mask and headscarf before she pulled out a taser. @camhigby pic.twitter.com/OyLy41D2mi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 29, 2024

Jewish student wearing a Star of David necklace DENIED entry to his own university because he is JEWISH. “I’m a UCLA student. I deserve to go here. We pay tuition. This is our school and they are not letting me walk in.” Masked activists refused to let the student enter.… pic.twitter.com/MeOjg8hTf4 — Afshine Emrani MD FACC (@afshineemrani) April 29, 2024

CAL POLY HUMBOLDT:

important to pay attention to what’s happening at Cal Poly Humboldt rn. one of the first non-elite colleges to rise up & the first to take a building. if u watch the longer video u can see it was a hard won fight in which the pigs were forced to stand down. the next step, imo. pic.twitter.com/HHiv3FI3z0 — (@atlajala) April 23, 2024

FITHIAN AND ANTIFA

Fithian is 63 years old and a graduate of Skidmore. Wikipedia, a Soros-funded publication, calls her a “protest consultant.”

Born in 1961, Lisa Fithian is a longtime community organizer who specializes in aggressive “direct action” tactics and, as journalist Byron York puts it, “operates in the world of anti-globalism anarchists, antiwar protesters, and union activists.” York notes further that Fithian’s status as an organizer of the Left is “legendary.” And the leftwing Mother Jones magazine has described Fithian as “the nation’s best-known protest consultant.”

Antifa groups take their name and symbols from “Antifaschistische Aktion,” an organization birthed by the German Communist Party in 1932 to oppose Hitler’s Fascists.

Lisa Fithian is a well-known anarchist. She organized Occupy Wall Street, a radical anarchist movement, and numerous Black Lives Matter riots. Fithian also directed the 1999 Seattle World Trade Organization riots.

She dates back to radical Abbie Hoffman.

It’s a wonder she isn’t arrested as a subversive. Instead, Donald Trump was arrested and charged under the Espionage Act.

She trained the agitators of the Ferguson riots.

Her motto will remind you of Barack Obama: “Create crisis because crisis is that edge where change is possible.”

The following video shows Fithian training Chicago union teachers on how to stage their arrests for the camera in 2011:

THE ULTIMATE GOAL

The ultimate goal is to make the US a communist state. Fithian is a rabid anti-capitalist.

Anarchist Fithian replicates Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven, the creators of the infamous Cloward/Piven Crisis Strategy. They spent decades trying to get black people to riot.

The riots are very professional, not grassroots.

Fithian is known as “Professor Occupy,” and is an advocate for environmental justice.

She is on the Steering Committee for United for Peace and Justice. United for Peace and Justice partners with the George Soros-linked Institute for Policy Studies.

Several Marxist organizations are involved in the UFPJ leadership, but the most influential has been the Communist Party USA.

Other partners include Code Pink, RevCom, the New Black Panthers, Socialist Party USA, the ACLU, SEIU, and numerous other groups: amnesty, LGBT, pro-Palestine, Christian social justice, Planned Parenthood, LGBT, and many, many others.

There is far more information available on Fithian. She is not the only organizer, and you might not realize this, but Islamists have been at many of these riots, including Ferguson. It’s not their first appearance.

