Insufferable Mitt Romney wants Trump investigated over Ukraine

Mitt Romney is torching the President again. In response to the Wall Street Journal report, indicating the President spoke with the Ukrainian President to pressure him to investigate the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine, Romney tweeted it’s “critical for the facts to come out” about the President.

Romney never misses a step.

He tweeted, “If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out.”

How does Mitt have the nerve to run as a Republican?

Republicans are rallying around the President, saying he has the right to hold discussions with foreign leaders and he also has the right to express concerns about a possibly compromised presidential candidate.

In no way is Romney concerned about Joe Biden’s and his son’s shady dealings, only the President’s conversations.