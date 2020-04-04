Intel Watchdog Michael Atkinson Is FIRED!

The intelligence chief watchdog, who allowed the secret whistleblower to file a report of second- and third-hand information as a legitimate complaint, was fired Friday. He even characterized it as ‘urgent.” It was nothing but hearsay and the whistleblower never came forward.

The President gave him his walking papers.

Trump formally notified the Senate and House Intelligence Committees of his intention to fire Atkinson, to take effect 30 days from Friday.

“This is to advise that I am exercising my power as president to remove from office the inspector general of the intelligence community, effective 30 days from today,” the president wrote.

Trump said in the letter that he “no longer” has the fullest confidence in Atkinson. “As is the case with regard to other positions where I, as president, have the power of appointment, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general,” he wrote.

“That is no longer the case with regard to this inspector general.”

Trump added that he would be submitting a new nominee for the position to the Senate “at a later date.”

The recent report of FISA warrant abuse and the abusive process used in the filing of the whistleblower’s complaint is enough.

DEMOCRATS ARE ANGRY AGAIN

Democrats immediately blasted the move as an abuse of power at a dangerous time for the United States.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called Atkinson’s firing “unconscionable.”

Adam Schiff characterized the move as retaliation.

Trump’s dead of night decision to fire ICIG Michael Atkinson is another blatant attempt to gut the independence of the Intelligence Community and retaliate against those who dare to expose presidential wrongdoing. It puts our country and national security at even greater risk. pic.twitter.com/Pnm7chdIkl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 4, 2020

Schumer portrayed Atkinson as speaking truth to power.

Michael Atkinson is a man of integrity who has served our nation for almost two decades. Being fired for having the courage to speak truth to power makes him a patriot. https://t.co/Gl3JtewXL0 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 4, 2020

The President can fire anyone he wants and he couldn’t possibly have confidence in Mr. Atkinson.