International Boxing Association on Men in Olympics Who Didn’t Qualify As Trans

The fake women calling themselves trans women did not meet the qualifications to compete in the Olympics. Yet, they did. The media is now calling these men “women.”

UPDATE The International Boxing Association has released a SECOND statement reiterating that Lin and Khelif were “not eligible to compete within the female category” and condemning the Olympics for not protecting female boxers. “The IBA will never support any boxing bouts… pic.twitter.com/ZcKdLUiOyi — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 1, 2024

THE STATEMENT

As stated, the International Boxing Association (IBA) feels it appropriate, at this prevalent time, to address recent media statements regarding those athletes Lin Yu-ting and Imane Khelif, particularly regarding their participation in the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

We wish to make the following points in these regards :

On 24 March 2023, IBA disqualified athletes Lin Yu-ting and Imane Khelif from the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships New Delhi 2023. This disqualification was a result of their failure to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition, as set and laid out in the IBA Regulations. This decision, made after a meticulous review, was extremely important and necessary to uphold the level of fairness and utmost integrity of the competition.

Point to note, the athletes did not undergo a testosterone examination but were subject to a separate and recognized test, whereby the specifics remain confidential. This test conclusively indicated that both athletes did not meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.

The decision made by IBA on 24 March 2023 was subsequently ratified by the IBA Board of Directors on 25 March 2023. The official record of this decision can be accessed on the IBA website here: IBA Board of Directors Meeting Minutes.

The disqualification was based on two tests conducted on both athletes as follows:

Test performed during the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul 2022.

Test performed during the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi 2023.

For clarification

Lin Yu-ting did not appeal the IBA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), thus rendering the decision legally binding.

Imane Khelif initially appealed the decision to CAS but withdrew the appeal during the process, also making the IBA decision legally binding.

Our Committees have rigorously reviewed and endorsed the decision made during the World Championships. While IBA remains committed to ensuring competitive fairness in all of our events, we express concern over the inconsistent application of eligibility criteria by other sporting organizations, including those overseeing the Olympic Games. The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety.

For clarification on why the IOC permits athletes with competitive advantages to compete in their events, we urge interested parties to seek answers directly from the IOC.