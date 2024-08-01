Kamala Is Winning on Social Media

Collin Rugg, founder of TrendingPoliticsNews, reports that Kamala’s campaign is getting ten times as many people as the Trump War Room. He believes her messaging is dominating on X. They are attacking Vance with a Gen Z approach, whatever that is.

The posts:

Kamala HQ: 210 million

Trump War Room: 28 million

With help from the media, Marxist Kamala has closed the gap with Donald Trump in national polling.

Rugg added that he has had posts “do better than what the entire Trump War Room account has done in the past week.“

None of this takes into account how well posts from supporters do. However, Democrats have a lot of influencers and most of the media.

We should take into account that most Americans are not on social media. Only about 2% are on X.

The posts on her X page, Kamala HQ, are mostly lies, but they’re effective.

The polling is very close. We might soon have a communist as president. Kamala is a Marxist hand-selected by Barack Obama and voted in by no one.

Trump needs to be far ahead to win because illegal foreigners plan to vote in fairly large numbers. They vote now.

It also doesn’t help that we have so-called Republicans like Mitt Romney actively promoting the Harris ticket.

Everyone has to get out and vote if they don’t want to be communists after November.

She’s not just a Marxist. She’s vile.

Here’s a video of Jamal Trulove telling his story of how he was wrongfully accused by the office of Kamala Harris, then wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 50 years to life. HE WAS INNOCENT.

SHE WAS CACKLING IN THE COURTROOM.

Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/88A7tg3Xma — ™️ (@CL4WS_OUT) July 29, 2024